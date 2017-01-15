Earlier this week in London it was snowing – well trying to snow – unfortunately we only a brief flurry, but with the cold winds outside I felt an urge to have some broth, packed full of vegetables and a chilli kick, to warm me up from the inside out. I also wanted to use ingredients I had to hand in the house that needed eating up.
The result was a cracker of a meal. I had not planned to make it into a blog post but a number of you requested the details of the recipe after I posted the photo above on my instagram page.
It was filling, warming and slurptastic. I urge you to give it a whirl. It took minutes to prepare so was no hassle at all to throw together. So here is how to make a similar broth.
Miso Chilli Vegetable Noodle Broth
Feeds 1 (or two if you are less greedy) multiply up as required
1 tbsp olive oil
5 garlic cloves, finely sliced
1/2 inch of fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced
3 chestnut mushrooms, coarsely chopped
4 cubes of frozen spinach (fresh is obviously fine as well, but add this later)
2 heaped tsp of hikari light miso paste
1/4 tsp garlic chilli
a handful of fresh green beens, chopped
boiling water to cover
1 egg, boiled
2 medium tomatoes, quartered
1 portion of udon noodles
2 tsp of fried red onions (optional)
the miso paste, garlic chilli paste and fried red onions I buy from Korea Foods it is so worth going to stock up on Asian condiments, noodles, produce etc.
- Heat the oil in a deep pan and then and add the sliced garlic, fresh ginger and mushrooms. Move them around the pan for a minute making sure they do not burn. Keep the heat low to medium.
- Add the frozen spinach followed by the miso paste and chilli garlic. Continue to move around the pan for 20 seconds and then cover with boiling water.
- Boil an egg to your liking – I like my egg hard so I leave it to cook for almost 10 minutes then run it under cold water to prevent it cooking in its residual heat.
- Add the quartered tomatoes and the udon noodles and let them cook for a couple of minutes.
- Serve the broth and noodles into a deep bowl and scatter with fried red onions and half the boiled egg and place on top.
Slurp away and a warm inner glow will be released within you. This is happy food at its absolute best.
Try it, share it and and take a photo and link it to #chilliandminthappybroth
Can’t wait to see how you all get on. Use up whatever veg you need finishing in your fridge – I used green beans and mushrooms as this is what I needed to finish up and they worked really well.