How’s everyone getting on? Not having the January blues I hope. It’s a bit cold and dreary back here in London and snow is forecast, but I hope that this post will lift your heart and spirits and that you’ll see the world in colour once again. I thought you would be intrigued to see beautiful Jodhpur below. We recently spent a few days in this magnificent city, wandering the streets and soaking up the electric atmosphere.
I’ve been trying out some of the lovely recipes that I sampled in India in the comfort of my warm cosy kitchen this week. I’ll be sharing lots of them with you here on the blog over the coming weeks. Today I wanted to show you a wonderful aubergine dish – or eggplant as it is known to my US followers. It is similar to my baba ganoush, but with an Indian twist due to the spices.
Before I show you the recipe however, I wanted a moment to talk about chillies. I often get asked which chillies I use in my Indian cooking. When it comes to fresh green chillies I opt for the ones that are small and thin – but not the Thai birds eye, which are far hotter. The chillies I buy are slightly largely and longer, but still thin compared to the more bulbous ones.
In Kolkata I visited so many wonderful markets but the one above – Bow Bazaar – which is more of a wholesale fresh produce market, had a magnificent array of fresh produce. These chillies are similar to the ones I buy here in the UK.
So back to the recipe for this week. Please do give it a go and share the results on your social media outlets with the #chilliandmint and link me @chilliandmint.
Have a lovely weekend everyone.
Baigan Bharta – Spiced Smokey Aubergine/Eggplant
serves 4-6 (served with some other dishes)
2 large aubergines
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1 inch fresh ginger, finely grated
4 garlic cloves, finely sliced or chopped
1-2 fresh green chilli, finely sliced
1 tsp salt, to taste
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1/2 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp coriander powder
4 medium sized tomatoes, cubed
- First you need to place the aubergines over a flame. If you have a gas hob then this works really well. If you do not you can place in the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the flesh softens, although it won’t have the same smokiness as over an open flame. If you are smoking it over a flame/gas hob it will take around 8 minutes, but you need to use tongs to turn it over so that it is ‘burnt’. Once it is soft and the sides have shrivelled remove from the plan and place on a plate to cool.
- Remove the charred skin from the aubergine and run under water to remove any excess skin. Place in a bowl and mash using a fork or potato masher.
- In a non-stick pan add the oil on a medium/low heat and add the cumin seeds. Allow them to fizzle in the pan for 15 seconds or so before adding the red onion, fresh chilli, garlic and ginger. Move around the pan to soften for 5 minutes.
- Add the spice powders and salt and move around the pan.
- Add the tomatoes and aubergine and move around the pan for a further 3-5 minutes.
- Serve warm – you can add some fresh coriander on top or eat it as is.
You can serve this at room temperature, but personally I love it hot with a paratha or chapati.
