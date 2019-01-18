Baigan Bharta – Spiced Smokey Aubergine/Eggplant 

An overwhelming number of you requested my spiced 🍆 smokey aubergine - eggplant 🍆 recipe that I made earlier this week. I will put it under its own stories so take a look if you haven’t already. So tell me who has a gas hob? If you do then this recipe will work brilliantly for you. If you don’t you can easily pop the aubergines in a pan, whole, to blister and soften them. Happy weekend all. . . . . . . . . . . . #aubergine #eggplant #auberginerecipes #eggplantrecipe #indianrecipes #indianfoodrecipes #rajasthan_diaries #rajasthanifood #weekendrecipes #weekendvibes #eeeeeats #feedfeed #food

It was so blinking cold this morning that I was craving a warming bowl of broth. I think the idea might have been planted after I connected with @limeandcilantro recently-who has a heavenly feed of delicious Burmese dishes I might add. He has also just qualified as a doctor so go give him some respect on his feed. Anyway I digress. Cooking for one need not be boring. In fact I often cook up similar variants on the miso noodle broth. I've kept mine vegan, but you can add meat or fish should you wish. I have added a few toppings, which I explain in my instastories - so go click on them to find out how I made it and what I was up to earlier today. 1 egg, boiled for 6/7 mins if you want the yolk a little runny (into cold water immediately to stop it cooking further) 1 portion of rice noodles 1 garlic clove, roughly chopped 1 inch fresh ginger, skin removed and the.ln grated Handful of shiitake mushroom, sliced Pak Choi - roughly chopped handful of fresh spinach 1tbsp of miso paste Boiling water 1/2 tsp honey 1 tsp crunchy peanut butter To serve: fresh lime, fried onions, chilli oil and togarashi pepper (all optional) 1. Put egg in pan of cold water and boil for 7mins. Place in bowl of cold iced water when cooked to stop the cooking process. 2. Cook glass noodles according to instructions on the packet. Strain under cold water and place to one side. 3. Place a little oil in a pan and add the garlic and ginger and move around pan for 30 seconds and then add the mushrooms and cook for a couple of mins. Place to one side. 4. Once the egg is cooked use the same pan to make the broth. Add the miso paste with boiling water, honey, peanut butter. Taste test and adjust accordingly. 5. To bowl up first add noodles, 🥬 and mushrooms then broth. Place halved 🥚 and your toppings. 🍜 delicious.

I often get asked which fresh chillies I use in my Indian curries. Well the answer is these folks. Scroll in close to the photo. 👀 They are quite long and thin but are NOT the Thai birds eye, which are different. I tend to buy them from my local Asian stores, but you can also buy them similar ones from supermarkets. So folks aim for the long thin green ones and not the bulbous ones and definitely not the round ish ones that come in red, yellow and orange - they are the scotch bonnet (which are fab) but not in Indian food.

Fruit presentation Kolkata style 🍊 🍎 🍏 just don't take one from the bottom of the pyramid. Which would you pick?

Aren't we all seeking blue skies and sunlight in January? In the U.K. colour seems to vanish from peoples attire and outlook, so I thought that perhaps some colour here on these squares was much needed to brighten up people's day. This shot was taken on a fleeting look of Chandni Chowk on Christmas Day. Vibrant and bursting with colour - like all of India.

Vegetable seller at Bow Bazaar in Kolkata. Colourful and fresh.

It's hard to believe that this was my view, only a week and a half ago, when I woke up in Udaipur. I love being near water - it gives a feeling of space, serenity and calm. This view was just magnificent and I was fortunate enough to stay under its spell for three wonderful days. Certain views remain imprinted on your memory forever. I hope this one will remain on mine. Happy Mondays everyone.

Rather loved this delicious lunch my mother cooked. Mushroom soup for starters followed by chickpeas, slow roasted tomatoes, fennel, preserves lemons in a honey jus and a harissa drizzle. Delicious. I perhaps would add a couscous salad on the side to help mop up the juices. Perfect vegetarian food.

I love the inventive packaging they use in India. From leaf bowls to paper cones that this gentleman is preparing for his snackage offering. A great way to recycle ♻️. Here in the UK I much prefer fish and chips in paper rather than those polystyrene boxes. It makes so much more sense and is better far for the environment.

Do you feel an inertia to get out of bed on these cold dark mornings? If the answer is HELL YEAH - then check out my latest blog post since I arrived back from India, which includes the delicious Indian breakfast recipe of 'Pongal' - similar to a savoury spiced porridge. You can find it by following the link in my bio. Take a look and please spread the word on your feeds 🙏🏻. This is one way to bring a cheer and a spring in your step in the mornings. Give it a go. I'd love to hear how you get on so do tag me #chilliandmint so I can see.

Schools back today here in London so thought I would share some bright colourful flowers with you all to bring you cheer and positivity. I found them in the wonderful wholesale market in Kolkata that I recently visited just under Howrah Bridge. I love a good flower market - the hustle and bustle and sweet smells. Just divine. Have a good day everyone.

Being a cow in India is a pretty good existence. They have the right to roam freely wherever they go - freeways, in the middle of the road, into house or temples. People give them the utmost respect and they are indeed holy cows in every sense. This one lookwe right at home wandering into this person house. Cheeky.

So I was chatting to my husband on whether a dosa and chutney and an okra curry would go down well in motorway cafes in the UK. Personally I would love it, how cool would that be. Sadly his response was that perhaps not everyone would be quite so upbeat at the thought of it as me. Seriously this food was so good and it was in a simple motorway cafe on the road from Jaipur to Delhi. So who is with me on having this kind of simple yet delicious food in motorway cafes in the UK? We all love Indian food right? Curries our national dish - or is it fish and chips? Comment below. Would love to hear your thoughts.

This is the view the women of the royal court of Jaipur would have had when important ceremonies and meetings went on down below. A curtain is pulled behind them so that those below cannot see who is watching them.

Just a handful of the pretty doorways we saw in India. Scroll right to see some of them.

Let us take a moment to admire the fabulous tashes of the men from Rajasthan. I am also rather smitten by their beautifully colored turbans. 🙌🏻

One of the things I'll miss most from our travels......MASALA CHAI from the tea wallahs. It never tastes quite so good in the hotels - but the tea given in little clay cups on the street is just perfect.

You beauty Hawa Mahal. This honeycombed hive in Jaipur - aka "The Pink City", was constructed in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh to enable ladies of the royal household to watch the processions and life on the streets below. Pretty stunning don't you think?

Stunning printing stamps found on street stalls in Pushkar and Jaipur. We may have bought a few.