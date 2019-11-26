Indian Sprout and Carrot Curry – perfect for this time of year

Love them on loathe them sprouts are on the menu in the coming months. If you think they are not your thang then I urge you to give them a try in a different form - namely my Bengali sprout and carrot curry. Seriously if you chop them up finely along with some shredded carrots they transform with the help of a few spices into a magnificent dish that will surprise even the non-sprout lovers out there. Check on the recipe on my latest blog post. . . . . . . . . . . . . #sprouts #sprout #sproutcurry #indianrecipes #healthyrecipeshare #healthyrecipe #veganrecipe #vegan #easyrecipe #veggielover #veggie #vegetarianrecipes #indianfoodblog #indianfoodrecipes #tastyfood #tastyrecipes

Salted Kampot pepper berry tofu ramen with enoki and brown mushrooms, bok choy, fresh coriander, crispy onions and an egg. For the broth I added one small onion finely chopped 3 confit garlic and some of the oil, white miso paste and vegetable stock, 1 tbsp of sweet soy sauce, 2 tbsp tamari and a splash of sesame oil. The tofu I marinated in tamari, sweet soy sauce, fresh ginger and garlic finely chopped, one chilli and a sprinkling of sugar. Marinated in the fridge for 20 mins then baked in the oven for 20 mins. The brown mushroom I gentle sautéed in a little sesame oil and a few chilli flakes. I did the same with the bok choy. The ramen noodles I boiled for about 5 mins then drained them before bringing it all together.

Deliciously decadent morning spent in the company of the charming and effervescent @janelovettcookery and Sal creating festive wonders for the winter season. Her demos are hugely popular and are always booked out so I was hugely lucky to gain a spot. Relaxed and informal with great tips and tricks you come away with inspiration for creating culinary wonders over the Christmas season. Check out her feed and website for more details. She also has a book too - a perfect gift for those who enjoy culinary alchemy.

Smoked haddock chowder also enjoyed but out of shot (already eaten).

So my youngest daughter and I did a spot of baking and made these Pastéis de nata aka Portuguese custard tarts - well 18 to be precise. Our first effort and we are pretty pleased with the results. They just happen to be our favourite sweet treat EVER so am chuffed that they actually worked out. Have you eaten them or ever attempted to make them?

Have you got to the point of OD-ing on traditional Bolognese? I certainly have, but I find cooking the Indian equivalent - lamb keema - totally refreshing and my daughters love it too. By all means serve it with rice, but we like to mop it up with Indian flat bread. It is spiced but NOT spicy so rest assured it will become a family favourite. Super quick too - 20 mins max to prep and cook it. You can find the recipe on the link in my bio. Have a read and share share share.

Made @meerasodha vegan chilli tofu for lunch yesterday. YUM. High in protein and no carbs. Delicious. I cheated on the tofu as I already had some fried cubes in a packet from @koreafoodsuk - I always tend to buy a batch as they last a long time in the fridge. Anyway I will link @meerasodha recipe in my stories shortly. Happy Friday folks

Such enthusiasm and passion yesterday from my Oxfordshire clients. Together we cooked a wide range of Indian (and a Sri Lankan) recipes and then sat down to enjoy the dishes together. There was a medley of flavours that worked harmoniously together. With bellies full we all went our separate ways, with me heading back to the big smoke. It was a pleasure as always.

Heading off to Oxfordshire to teach one of my classes tomorrow at a dear old friend's house. I did one earlier in the year and as it received a good reception so I'm heading back with a new menu to teach them all. As I can't incorporate my 'spice tour' in my countryside offering, I've put together little goodie bags instead. I hope they like it. Can you see the pandan leaf poking out of the top? It has a wonderful aroma and is used in South Indian and Sri Lankan cooking. You can freeze it so each leaf should last them many months if they cut it down to 2 inch pieces.

The @libertylondon colourful Christmas bonsai tree is definitely eye catching. Made from fabric, that hangs from the ceiling sprawling down through the central-atrium. Known as The Tree of Liberty, it's made from blue velvet branches and real reindeer moss. Baubles, gifts and exotic animals are perched across the elaborate tree. Its striking and mystical. It's based on a poem by @gabrielledjanogly , which tells the story of an All-Seeing Owl and the vision he had for a magical tree. Definitely worth checking out in person so when you are next on Regents Street pop in to @libertylondon and take a peek.

'Watch This Space' exhibition @lazinc gallery on Sackville Street is definitely worth a visit. I loved it. I'd just eaten my delicious flat noodles from @murgerhanhan when a large number of 🎈 in an upstairs window caught my eye. I stepped inside @lazinc to an immersive live time exhibition that brings together over 25 international artists for a unique cultural presentation that develops right in front the of audiences's eyes. The show is in collaboration with renowned curator @magdadanysz of @danyszgallery I'm going to go back and see how it's evolved further once my girls break up for Christmas. It on until 21st December.

Introducing my clients to new flavours on my ⚡️spice tour⚡️in Tooting then back at my house. In the first photo my friend Rohit from Bhavins prepares a Gujarati-Maharashtrian snack called "patra" (or patraveliya, or aḷuvaḍi–अळूवडी, or patrode) - which is made from leaves of the taro or colocasia plant. They are large and the stem is inedible so you need to remove it. Smeared with a spicy chick-pea flour paste, they are rolled, steamed, and then lightly fried and seasoned. The result is a crisp, hearty little snack: perfect as a starter or with a steaming cup of afternoon tea.

In the second photo I prepared some bitter melon aka karela/korola which as the name suggest is 'bitter'. The taste is unique and sprinkled with a little tumeric and salt is rather delicious. It's anti carcinogenic so worth including in your diet if you can stomach the bitterness.

If you are keen to come along on one of my classes - perhaps as a Christmas present for a friend or loved one - then just drop me an email for details. I'm the only Indian cooking class in London that includes a little spice tour as part of the class (or so I'm led to believe).

Made a large batch of daler bora at my Indian cooking class today. These bite sized beauties are made of red split lentils and have a delicious chilli kick. I like to sprinkle mine with chat masala before serving to add some fruity zing to the mix. I discovered them on my trip to Kolkata (the street food capital of the world!) last December. Close to our hotel a street food wallah made them every afternoon, serving them in paper cones. Needless to say we became regular customers of his during our stay. Watch me cook them on my instastories.

What is your favourite Indian street food snack?

Brunch at home - egg white omelette Indian stylie. Here is how I make it:

Egg whites from @twochicksproducts
1 small red onion finely chopped
1 inch of fresh ginger finely chopped into batons
1 green chilli, finely chopped
If you have a few fresh curry leaves pop them in.
Handful of fresh coriander, chopped
A pinch of salt.

Heat a frying pan and add a little oil. Next add the onion and allow to soften and beginning to bronze. Now add the ginger, chilli and fresh curry leaves (if using). Pour in a little egg whites to cover the pan and then sprinkle the fresh coriander on top. Leave for 3-4 mins then turn over - I slide it on to a plate first then flip or I tend to find it breaks. Bronze the other side and then serve. Delicious, super healthy and delicious.

Heading to 🇩🇪Berlin🇩🇪anytime soon? I have put together a list of some brunch and lunch spots to visit - all very different, so hopefully there is one or two in there to appeal to everyones taste and budget. Check out my blog post by going to the link in my bio. Let me know what you think. Do you have any more to add? Let me know in the comments below. 📸 credit @cecconisberlin

My kinda Friday lunch. Broth/pho/ramen whatever you want to call it, in a bowl with noodles and a myriad of toppings. Eggs, tofu (bought from @koreafoodsuk ), mushrooms with chilli flakes, coriander, ginger, spinach and a fried onions. Broth a quick and easy miso with a splash of red curry paste.

Any culinary adventures this wkend planned folks? Do tell.

Lip smackingly delicious biang biang noodles veggie style and dumplings on the side from @xianbiangbiangnoodles the culinary equivalent of a great big hug. Spice with a sprinkling of chilli warm up cold autumnal days.

Probably the most stylish sandwich bar I have ever been to @s_and_d_wich Great sandwich combos.

We opted for the roasted Swaledale chicken, soy-cured parmesan, pickled cucumber, gem lettuce, miso mayo, green sauce, wasabi cress on white bloomer and the prawns with prawn crackers (yes really), Napa cabbage, pickled ginger, jalapeño vinaigrette and S+D mayo on granary. We'll be back.

So long Berlin. You've been a joy. Weather has been balmy (for late October) - no jackets required - and we've enjoyed discovering more of the city on foot. Looking forward to returning next year for more fun and frolics.

Sweet treat at Lindner. Pastéis de Nata or rather Portuguese custard tart, which are without doubt my favourite pastry. I rather like the German twist to them with beveled edges. Perfect pit stop before more sightseeing around Berlin.