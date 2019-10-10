Earlier this week I popped the photo above onto my instagram feed. It was a last minute speedy photo, not really styled, but a quick snap before I dived in. I hadn’t given it much attention but thought I would pop it up on my feed. It was simply a quick broth that I had thrown together in 10 minutes one lunch time. I hadn’t made the broth from scratch by boiling up the bones/veg, it was a quick fix that hit the spot and fast.
It had such a positive response with a number of people asking me for the recipe that I thought I would pop it up on my blog so you can all see how quick and easy it is to prepare.
In fact I have popped up very similar recipes on my blog to this one over the last few years. Check out the following. All equally delicious and pretty simple to make as you will see.
Fragrant Lemongrass and Ginger Salmon Broth
Miso Chilli Vegetable Noodle Broth
So for the one I made earlier this week the magic ingredient is my garlic confit. Have you tried making it? I popped it up on a post in the summer and all I can say is that it is now my fridge staple.
If you haven’t made a batch then simple add olive oil and add 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped. Let me know how you get on if you make it and tag me #chilliandmint @chilliandmint on your instagram feeds. Happy lunch time eating all. Life’s too short to rely on sandwiches and salads every lunch.
10 Minute Vegetable Noodle Broth
serves 2
2 tbsp of garlic confit oil or regular olive oil if you have not made my recipe above
4 garlic confit cloves or 4 regular garlic cloves, chopped
2 inch piece of fresh ginger, skin removed and finely chopped into batons
3 spring onions, sliced at an angle
1 red or green chilli, finely chopped, optional
1 heaped tbsp of white miso paste
1 pint boiling water
1 tbsp light soy sauce
8 broccoli florets, chopped in half
2 large handfuls of fresh spinach
2 packets of udon noodles
2 eggs
10 cherry tomatoes, chopped in half
handful of fresh coriander
sprinkling of Japanese togarashi
- Gently lower the eggs into a pan of boiling water. If you want soft boiled eggs leave for 6 minutes max and if you want hard leave them for 8 minutes.
- In another pan, heat the garlic confit oil and garlic in a pan. If you have not made a batch of garlic confit – do seriously – you won’t look back after you have made one batch. Otherwise use olive oil and some fresh garlic roughly chopped. Move around the pan for a few minutes.
- Add almost all the ginger batons, spring onions and chilli (if adding) followed by the miso paste and light soy sauce. Move around the pan for 20 seconds and then add the boiling water. I never actually measure out the water so add a pint and if you think it needs more, which it may well do add a little more.
- Add the udon noodles and broccoli and simmer gently for 3-4 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, spinach and leave for 1 minute before turning off the heat. Taste test the broth and add more miso paste, soy sauce, boiling water to your liking.
- Remove the eggs from the pan and run under cold water whilst you remove the shell – you will find it easier to remove the shell this way. Cut them in half lengthways.
- Ladle the broth and noodles into deep bowls then add a good handful of fresh coriander, the remaining fresh ginger batons and place the eggs on top. Sprinkle some Japanese togarashi on top.
I often like to add a little Sriracha on top.
So easy and great for lunch or supper whether you are on your own or with company.
Slurping compulsory. Enjoy.
