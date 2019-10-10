10 Minute Vegetable Noodle Broth

This may look like a toasted 🥓 bacon, tomato 🍅 and my Mexican chipotle, sandwich. But it isn’t. The bacon is in fact the VEGAN bacon made of soy protein made by the company taking vegan ‘meat’ by storm @this.uk It smells like bacon, looks like bacon and even tastes like bacon but no animals were killed to create it. Win win win. They have a very informative website for those who like detail and facts so go check it out to answer any of your niggling questions about their products. It is available @hollandandbarrett @purefooduk @cocodimamauk @ocadouk all over London Town. Whilst I do still eat meat and fish, I eat it a lot less than before and am careful where it is sourced from. I do however like to balance my diet out with some vegetarian and vegan dishes. My family all love @this.uk products so thought I would share the love with you guys. I find it sells out super fast at @hollandandbarrett but the one nearest me has deliveries on Wednesday so I try to swing by when I can. . Have you tried plant based protein? Have you tried my Mexican chipotle? The latter is without doubt my household favourite condiment so check out the recipe on my blog. It makes good Christmas gifts too, although you’ll be tempted to keep all your pots to yourself. . Happy wkend everyone. . . . . . . . . #vegan #veganprotein #thisisntbacon #thisisntchicken #plantbased #plantbaseddiet #bacon #baconbacon #veganrecipes #veganrecipeshare #foodie #londonfoodie #londonfoodies #blt #bltsandwich #recipes

As so many of you expressed an interest in my speedy broth I made earlier this week I have created a blog post on how to make it along with recipes for all these broths which I have posted over the years. You can get to the post by pressing the link in my bio. Have a look and give it a whirl. Do tag me if you make it. Happy slurping.

Veggie homemade ramen for lunch today made with a miso chilli broth and packed with spring onions, spinach, broccoli, fresh coriander, cherry tomatoes, my garlic confit, fresh ginger, udon noodles and an egg on top. So good - speedy 10 mins max - and super satisfying.

I hope you have all enjoyed my #greenfeastcookalong on behalf of @nigelslater new book Greenfeast Autumn Winter. I have uploaded everything onto my instastories and saved it for you to see and follow along when suits you. GIVEAWAY: If you would like a copy of his cookbook @4thestatebooks are offering 5 extra copies of the book. To be in with a chance of winning a copy you need to email 4thEstate.Marketing@harpercollins.co.uk with the subject GREENFEAST . Mushrooms,Butternut, Soured Cream Serves 4 butternut squash 1kg shallots 6, medium olive oil 5tbsp sweet paprika 1 tsp hot smoked paprika 1 tsp vegetable stock 1 litre soured cream 150g For the mushrooms: chestnut mushrooms 200g, thinly sliced olive oil 3 tbsp ginger 1x10g piece, skin removed and sliced into thin batons 1. set oven to 200 degrees c/gas 6 2. Peel the butternut, halve it lengthways, discard seeds and fibres. Cut flesh into large chunks. 3. Peel shallots and halve them. Place both the shallots and butternut in a oven dish and add the olive oil and both paprikas. Use you hands to mix all the ingredients. Spread our evenly in the dish. 4. Place in the oven between 45-1 hour so that the squash has nicely softened. 5. Heat the vegetable stock in a deep pan. Add the baked butternut and shallots and deglaze the oven dish with a little stock to remove any of the interesting bits left in the dish. 6. Add salt and pepper to the stock and simmer for a further 20 mins so the squash is falling apart. 7. Meanwhile in a frying pan add the olive oil and then add the thinly sliced mushrooms and allow them to bronze. Add the thinly sliced ginger batons for 2 minutes. 8. Ladle the soup into bowls, then spoon over the soured cream and mushrooms and ginger. Enjoy.

As many of you will have seen from my instastories I am part of the #greenfeastcookalong which will involve me cooking one recipe from @nigelslater beautiful new tome #greenfeast #autumnwinterrecipes tomorrow - Saturday. It is packed full of easy, speedy vegetarian recipes focusing on Autumn and Winter, that every homecook can manage. I've opted for the 'Mushroom, Butternut and Soured Cream Soup' because I love soups, as you know, and mushrooms I adore- who doesn't - and butternut is a good seasonal veg that we all have and eat through the autumn and winter right? Join me in making this delicious sounding soup. Ingredients list, which is short and sweet, is on my stories. . . Until tomorrow folks. . . Photo courtesy of @4thestatebooks book #gifted to me. With thanks.

FRIEZE-ing. Always a highlight of October. Bite sized snap shots on my instastories to whet your creative appetite.

As the nights draw in and the days get shorter what foods are you gravitating towards? Soups feature highly in my house along with hearty warming food such as stews, casseroles and curries. I was pleased with the outcome of my cauliflower, caraway seeds and garlic confit soup I made last night. I added a potato, onion, vegetable stock. It was blended and smooth and rather delicious - sorry no photo - too dark.

Warming and spicy tomato Indian rasam - this soup definitely warms you up on the inside and is the perfect immune booster with its dried chillies, ginger and tomatoes. Also a great one to drink in cups on bonfire night 🔥- did anyone else ever do that as a child - drink Heinz tomato soup out of a cup watching the fireworks? You can find the recipe on my blog - I've just popped the link on my bio.

Stuck for lunch ideas? Check out my latest blog post 💥Toasted Sourdough with Soft Goats Cheese, Fig, Hazelnut and Honey💥. Link in my bio.

Happy #nationaldumplingday everyone. Yup it's a actually a thang. My family love dumplings 🥟🥟🥟 and whilst we sometimes make them from scratch, you can also buy the wrappers or the dumplings themselves from @koreafoodsuk which stock a host of options. I typically buy the vegetarian but there are meat and prawn options too. Makes driving down the A3 that big more enjoyable know a brief stop to pick up dumplings, noodles and kimchi is on the cards. If you are based in Shanghai or London's check out @bettyshanghai and @clerkenwellboyec1 feeds for more dumpling 🥟 💞🥟

My Bengali prawn 🦐 malai curry - a firm family favourite. This is one of the recipes I sometimes teach on my Indian cooking classes. It's a crowd pleasure and is addictively tasty. If you are interested in joining a class send me an 📧 for details. Do you cook curries at home? What's your favourite to make?

So yesterday, being the equinox, was the official start of autumn 🍂 on the astronomical calendar, with the sun passing directly over the Earth's equator. We've been lucky to have had some gloriously sunny days recently so I don't mind so much that the shift in weather is happening. As well as our wardrobes adjusting so will our food habits with squashes, pumpkins, mushrooms and berries coming into season as well as a number of game and mussels and oysters. I've been trialing lots of exciting curries - some if which I will be sharing on my Indian cooking classes over the coming months. When the days are shorter and potentially gloomier having freshly cut flowers really brings me joy. I adore these gorgeously original blooms - the delicate shades of poppies and roses mixed with a variety of greenery. They are certainly brightening up my kitchen with this rainy weather today. Anyone know the name for the dangly flower/plant on the left hand side? . So tell me what are you looking forward to this Autumn?

Whilst I have lived in London for over 20 years I love discovering new places. My husband (pictured - a rare and first sighting on here) was eager to show me @stjohnssmithsquare which I had heard of but never seen. Sadly it was closed by the time we got there so I could only marvel at it beautiful baroque exterior. The great and the good have been married, sung and had their funerals within its walls and today over 250 concerts take place. Definitely on my to-do list in coming weeks. Whose been? Have you discovered any gems recently? Do tell. Have a good Monday all.

Most restaurants in London offer a set lunch menu that are well worth taking advantage of. Phil Howard's @philchef Michelin ⭐️ @elystanstreet is one such restaurant that does an excellent £30 three course set lunch that I could not fault. Visually stunning and full of exquisite flavours. . I started with the 'Salad of courgettes with smashed fig, goats cheese, pine nuts, rocket leaves and thyme' - a real 'wow' dish aesthetically and thankfully it followed through on exceptional flavours. The home made sourdough they offer serves well to mop up the balsamic juices. . For main the 'Sauté of chicken with pumpkin gnocchi, hispi leaves, mushrooms and brown butter' was incredible and I can safely say is the best non-Asian inspired chicken dish that I have eaten in a long time. The crispiness of the chicken skin (tricky to get right I find) the mushrooms and pumpkin gnocchi melded together so well by the unctuous brown butter 'gravy'. Sitting on some cabbage leaves that brought the dish together. . Unlike me I opted for a sweet dessert instead of cheese. My companion and I decided to share the 'blackberry and yoghurt ripple ice cream with a warm apple donut' as well as the 'trio of sorbets - white peach, cherry and hibiscus'. Highlights from the sorbets trio were the hibiscus - it reminded me of my recent trip to Petra where we were offered iced hibiscus juice upon arrival to our hotel. I digress. The blackberry and yoghurt ice cream were a highlight - rich, creamy and yet delicate. The warm apple donut was perfect to share and provided a nice balance. . The meal was accompanied by a delicious carafe of ABC - Au Bon Climat - Pinot noir. . The service was excellent, our South African waiter being professionally knowledgeable about the dishes and knowing exactly how they make the gravy in my main (something for me to work on). . . Can highly recommend a visit and taking advantage of their well priced set-lunch.

If you are in the neighborhood of Waterloo, I highly recommend eating @anchorhopecut which never disappoints. You can't book so turn up and try your luck. Most times I am successful, although when it's busy they do sharing tables for some of the tables. The menu changes daily and has lots of delicious and original options. It's just next to the @youngvictheatre so makes it the perfect place to go pre performance. This is a spiced aubergine with goats curd with a tasty crumb on top. I followed it with a small bowl of moule mariniere. Anyone else love or know of this place?

Anyone else crave masala dosa from time to time? I certainly do and am fortunate to live near Tooting, which has a wealth of delicious options. This time I headed to Jaffna House - 90 Tooting High Street, which serves good honest Sri Lankan food. They are not on Instagram but wanted to give them a shout out anyway. Check them out. They are on the corner. You can't miss them and they do take out too.

It's damson season, but they won't last long, so if you are overrun with them here is a recipe that will hopefully tantalize your tastebuds - my Indian Panch Phoron Damson Achaar. Great with Indian food and snacks as well as cheese and biscuits. Recipe in the link. What do you do with your bountiful damson harvest?

Aren't leftovers the best? This is my Keralan chicken curry - on my blog under 'Molly's chicken stew - with rice and greens with nigella seeds, ginger and garlic. YUM. Have a happy and productive day everyone.

If freshly handmade 8 foot long pulled noodles sparks your curiosity then I highly recommend a visit to @murgerhanhan which is the first Xi'an restaurant to open in London specializing on food from the Xi'an city in the Shanxi province. . Deciding what to eat is tricky, as it all sounds so tempting, but looking at what other diners were eating I enquired about the one that caught my attention and ordered that - Biangbiang noodle with spicy braised pork, tomato, egg sauce and chilli oil. It was all I had hoped and more and was the most satisfying bowl of food I have had out in while. I love the vinegary, chilli broth (not too chilli but just the right level to enjoy flavour) and the chewy long bangbang noodles were incredibly moreish. Most definitely worth a return visit - often - but I know the conundrum will be - do I opt for the same again, which was a winning dish, or try more on the menu? Also let's just appreciate the very sweet panda 🐼 rest for the 🥢. Have you been? Where have you eaten recently which impressed you enough to want to return?