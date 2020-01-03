Happy New Year and Toor Dal with Fresh Coconut and White Poppy Seeds

A new year and a new dal is up on my blog with heaps of vegan recipe suggestions to inspire whether you are taking part in #veganuary or not. Excuse the doggy photo - it was dark outside once I had got round to finish making the dal so was unable to use natural light. I have linked the recipe in my bio so have a look and try, share and tag me if you do. . . . . . #dal #toordal #gujarati #vegan #veganrecipes #veganfood #vegansofig #veganismo #veganos #vegan #veganism #indianrecipe #londonfoodie #delicious #yum

🎇 HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎆 everyone from London. May it be a happy and healthy one, full of fun, frolics and adventures. Thanks for your continued support both here on my feed and on my blog, as well as my spice tour and Indian cooking classes, which I have enjoyed immensely over the past year. 📸@askyourconciergelondon

So folks these were my top 9 photos on my grid for 2019 (re likes and reach). They were all shot on my iPhone and three were kindly shot by a family member (as I'm in them 😉). So from clockwise starting at noon: . 1. These Rainer cherries @lovefreshcherries 🍒 I incorporated in a tasty summer canapé idea - you can find it on my blog. . 2. The famous Treasury in Petra which far exceeded my expectations. Jordan is fascinating with warm, friendly people, great food and spectacular scenery and history. Highly recommend a visit if you've not been. . 3. I do love my ramen/pho/broths and often make them for my lunch or supper. This photo was taking hurriedly before devouring the bowl for my lunch. Slurrrrrp. Lots of recipes for broths on my blog. . 4. This one actually surprises me that it made my top 9 posts - it's a photo of the delicious Indian breakfast dish 'Pongal' - similar to a savoury spiced porridge - that I ate on a few occasions during my trip to Rajasthan at the beginning of 2019. You can find the recipe for this on my blog. . 5. Admiring the spectacular view in the Schwarzwald aka the Black Forest in Germany. It's untouched, not on many tourists radar and I love it. . 6. Another (yawn) photo of me admiring the view of Rhossili beach in Gower on the south coast of Wales. Stunning. . 7. After a 🦞 supper @thepottedlobster we returned to Bamburgh beach in Northumberland, over the dunes, as the sun was setting. In the distance the castle sat majestically overlooking the sea and the Farne Islands. The beach is incredible - expansive and wild with not a soul on it apart from us. Probably the largest beach I've ever been on. . 8. London in the spring is pretty special with blossom and magnolia in abundance. I snapped this photo in Chelsea when the magnolia was in full bloom. I love the pop of red from the letterbox. . 9. I can't take the credit for the central photo of the sunrise from Millennium Bridge as it was taken by Mr @chilliandmint who is not on any form of social media, but he snapped this in the early hours a couple of weeks back and sent me the photo. It was too good not to share.

Having picked up 2kg of mussels earlier today I busied myself chopping the shallots and garlic ahead for our 'moule marinière' extravaganza we were going to indulge in for lunch. It's such a straightforward and easy dish, a real crowd pleaser (amongst shellfish eaters of course!). We mopped up the creamy winey garlic shallot sauce with some crunchy baguette, washed down with a rather lovely white rioja. Recipe on my blog - go to the link in my bio and you'll find it there. . Have you been breaking from tradition and eating something light and easy these past few days? What are you planning to cook on the days running up to New Year?

Super tasty vegan lunch today - quinoa, 🥑, tomato with borlotti bean, spinach, onions and my garlic confit (on the blog) with a dollop of hummus and baba ghanoush on the side. A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and black pepper on the top. Perfect. A good one perhaps if you are committing to #veganuary or just want some healthy lunch/supper options.

Action shot 🔥 with the figgy pudding. Love a good old Christmas tradition.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.

Post hike lunch of traditional fish and chips - served on newspaper (nice touch), with a mushy peas and homemade tartar sauce @shepherdanddogfulking which is nestled by South Downs. The perfect place for a glass of craft beer - or in my case mulled wine - and some tasty food after a bracing walk on the Downs themselves. More on instastories.

Made some of my Chingri Mach - aka Bengali prawn curry, the one that was in @deliciousmag many moons 🌙 ago. I think another of my recipe(s) should make an appearance in the magazine in 2020 😉what do you think? . Recipe for this one can be found on my blog under 'press' or in the 'recipe library'.

Fortnum's @fortnums really have excelled themselves this year with their calendar on the outside of the building. Really magnificent 👏🏻. Whose seen it?

Prepping for Christmas is underway. I'm not hosting but my siblings and I share the cooking with our parents over the few days that we are together. I made another batch of my garlic confit (on my blog) which as you know I'm addicted too and now my tomato confit is underway. Cooking it slowly over a low heat. Photo is pre cooking. So here are the steps: TOMATO CONFIT 1.3kg tomatoes 10 garlic cloves crushed 10 fresh thyme leaves 1 tbsp fresh or dried oregano, chopped of fresh 1 tsp red pepper flakes Pinch of salt 8 fresh basil leaves 500ml extra virgin olive oil 1. First prep the tomatoes but scoring a X at the bottom. Pop in boiling water for 20 seconds then place immediately in a large bowl of ice with cold water. 2. The tomato skins will now slip of easily. Remove them all then quarter and remove the seeds. 3. Place in an oven proof dish and sprinkle with salt, red pepper flakes, oregano, thyme, fresh basil and smashed garlic. 4. Cover with the extra virgin olive oil. 5. Place in an over 120 degrees C/ 250 degrees F. Bake for 3-4 hours turning intermittently. 6. Cool at room temperature then store in an airtight container for up to a month. Great in pasta dishes, vegetable sides. So what recipes will you be cooking over Christmas?

An oldie but a goodie - black pudding, scallops, peas and a little melted butter.

Instead of opting for a more traditional Christmas lunch, travel and wellness PR firm @indi8o joined one of my Indian cooking classes. They cooked up a storm and celebrated their work Christmas lunch over chapati, Bengali prawn curry, dhaba dal, cauliflower and pea rassa, pakora and a tamarind and date chutney. Thank you @melcutcliffe @annafspratt @zoebutt09 @victoriafullerspicer and Kath for coming along and celebrating your work Christmas lunch Indian stylie 🇮🇳. That's my last class for 2019 so now for a few weeks rest before my January classes kick off. If you are interested in giving one of my spice tours and Indian cooking classes as a gift for Christmas - do get in touch and I can send details and a voucher

Fennel and preserved lemon soup with a parmesan crisp is now up on my blog so take a look and give it a whirl. It's a great one to cook over the winter months and perfect if you are feeding many mouths this Christmas.

Beautiful Christmas foliage and wreaths on display in town. I like to fill the house with foliage both real and fake (that weaves it's way up the staircase and a separate one across the fire place - very realistic bought from @marketflowers )Is your tree and wreath up? Do you bring real foliage into the home?

#nofilter sunrise this morning, which was pretty breathtaking over London. Who else saw it? The natural world does make you stop and stare when you take them time slow down and look up from our day to day busy lives. This shot was captured by Mr @chilliandmint and I think it's a winner.

I received a lot of requests for the honey and smoked paprika spatchcocked partridge on a rocket pesto I cooked over the weekend. So I've popped it into a blog post for you all to make it easy. It's a winning dish - super easy, looks impressive and tastes fab. You can reach the recipe by going to the link in my bio. Let me know how you get on by tagging me #chilliandmint Happy Monday vibes folks.

Stuck for what to buy that special someone for Christmas? Or perhaps you have a family member who has everything and would prefer an experience? If this is the case, how about buying them an 'Indian spice tour and cooking course' with yours truly. It's original, fun and they/you will learn heaps. More details on my blog or email me chilliandmint@gmail.com for deets. The older I get the more I prefer experiences to physical gifts and stuff, so I think this might appeal to bunch of you. Spread the word please.

So impressed by my friend's magnificent cheese board from last night. 🧀🧡🧀Beautifully styled with such a wonderful array of cheeses and nuts. Definite cheeseboard goals going on here. Presentation is key and she definitely nailed it. Divine.